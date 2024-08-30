La Roche-Posay, Baheya Foundation Launch Fight With Care Programme For Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) L'Oréal Egypt, through its international brand La Roche-Posay, has partnered with the Baheya Foundation to launch the“Fight with Care” programme, providing holistic support to women undergoing cancer treatment.

The programme, announced at a signing ceremony at the Baheya Foundation hospital in Zayed City, aims to address the emotional and physical needs of cancer patients, offering a combination of psychological, emotional, and physical care.

“At L'Oréal, we believe in the power of beauty to uplift and empower, we believe in the strength and resilience of women to turn challenges into opportunities and achieve their goals,” said Dave Hughes, L'Oréal Egypt Managing Director.“That's why, over the years we've partnered with like-minded allies to empower women across various fields through different programmes.”

The“Fight with Care” programme will establish a dedicated training room within the Baheya hospital. This space will host workshops and training sessions, including makeup classes, for patients. The programme will also provide essential products to patients and raise awareness among families, patients, and healthcare providers.

“By combining the expertise of La Roche-Posay with the dedication of the Baheya Foundation, we are committed to making a meaningful impact in the lives of those fighting cancer as they go through their treatment journey,” Hughes added.“We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring and to continuing our mission in L'Oréal Egypt of empowering women.”

The programme will also utilise the dedicated website cancer-support, available in Arabic, to provide further knowledge and information.

Jaylan Ahmed, CEO of Baheya Foundation, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership.“We are thrilled to be working together to support the brave women battling cancer at Baheya,” he said.“This collaboration is designed to provide both emotional and physical support needed to overcome this challenge.”

Ahmed highlighted the foundation's commitment to supporting breast cancer survivors with psychological and emotional strength.“Together with L'Oréal, we will organise a variety of activities such as trips, birthday celebrations, art workshops, and beauty treatments to uplift our patients' spirits throughout their journey.”

Sandrine Japhet-Sibboni, LDB General Manager, emphasised the importance of caring for the skin of cancer patients.“At La Roche-Posay, we believe that caring for people with cancer also means caring for their skin,” she said.“This understanding is at the heart of our decision to launch the 'Fight with Care' programme in Egypt, in partnership with the remarkable Baheya Foundation.”

The Baheya Foundation has been dedicated to supporting women suffering from cancer since 2015. Their work goes beyond medical care, offering emotional and psychological support to empower women to face their challenges. La Roche-Posay has a long history of helping cancer patients, having opened the La Roche-Posay Thermal Center in France in 1997, which has welcomed thousands of cancer sufferers.

The“Fight with Care” programme aims to benefit 1,000 patients annually. The signing ceremony was attended by L'Oréal Egypt management and Baheya Foundation management, along with media partners. The event included a tour of the Baheya Foundation hospital and an official opening ceremony for the newly established training room.