Saripodhaa Sanivaaram LEAKED Online: Nani's Movie Out On Movierulz, Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram SJ Suryah, in one of his most outrageous parts yet, was released in five languages on the same day. For the second time, Priyanka Mohan partnered with Nani on this one-of-a-kind action thriller, in which the protagonist waits till Saturday to take control. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Surya, who cannot abide injustice and only fights the thugs on Saturdays, sides with the peasants in Sokulapalem against the brutal officer Inspector R. Dayanand (SJ Suryah). A bloody fight for vengeance ensues.



Saripodhaa Sanivaaram Full Movie Available in HD Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram film fell victim to the widespread pirate mafia as soon as it hit theatres. The complete content of this action-thriller with motherly feeling was duplicated and converted into links that were disseminated on numerous unlawful websites. The URLs that allow fans to see and download Nani's latest film are all over the internet, jeopardising its theatrical run. These links are becoming viral on social media and other platforms.

Also Read:

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram REVIEW: HIT or FLOP?



According to sources, Tamilrockers, Movierulz, 1337x, and Telegram groups have leaked Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram entire movie for free download and online streaming in HD. This isn't the first time a movie has been pirated. Last month, Dhanush's Raayan was also pirated. Later, Kerala cybercrime police apprehended the member of the pirate organization.



Raayan Piracy Case

According to sources, Kerala cybercrime police apprehended a TamilRockers member after the group's administrator was discovered unlawfully filming and uploading videos to a streaming website. According to reports, the individual also serves as a website administrator. The administrator has been leaking films for years.

Not only Raayan, but also Prithviraj Sukukmaran's recent Malayalam film, Guruvayurappan Ambalanadai, was found on a pirated website barely one day after it was released. According to reports, in addition to these two films, the TamilRockers member possessed copies of Maharaja and Kalki 2898 AD.

Also Read:

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram movie: 10 reasons to watch the Nani-starrer film

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's Cast



Nani stars as Surya, Priyanka Mohan as Charu aka Charulatha, S.J. Suryah as R. Dayanand, Murali Sharma as Koormanand, Aditi Balan as Bhadra, Sai Kumar as Surya's father Sankaram, and Subhalekha Sudhakar as Kamalakar, Supreeth as Kaali, Abhirami as Chayadevi, Ajay as Govardhan, and Ajay Ghosh as Narayana Prabha, among others.



Saripodha Sanivaaram Crew



Vivek Athreya wrote and directed the film. DVV Danayya, through his DVV Entertainment company, bankrolled it on a budget of about Rs 90 crore, the most in Nani's career to date. Jakes Bejoy composed the film's soundtrack and sound. Murali G. operated the camera, while Karthika Srinivas served as the film's editor.