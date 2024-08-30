Sidra Launches Campaign To Showcase Commitment To Women, Children's Health

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, launched an awareness campaign yesterday focusing on its services and its commitment to improving women and children's in Qatar and the region.

The campaign 'Innovating Care. Transforming Lives' was launched at a event and highlights how Sidra focuses on advancing healthcare through cutting-edge research and personalised treatment.

Sidra Medicine opened outpatient in 2016 and main hospital in 2018. Over the years the facility is dedicated to providing specialised healthcare to women and children.

“Our innovative approach to healthcare and clinical research has allowed us to be firmly entrenched into the hearts and minds of our patients, their families, the community and other stakeholders as a trusted healthcare partner and leader,” said Dr. Iyabo Tinubu-Karch, CEO of Sidra Medicine addressing the event.

“We are not only mending hearts, but winning them too! And more importantly, we are changing lives,” she added.

The event also highlights Sidra Medicine's notable progress in personalised, research-based care, supporting Qatar's National Vision 2030.

“Since the opening of our outpatient clinics in 2016 and our main hospital in 2018, we have been on a remarkable journey characterised by care, healing, and recovery.

As we have become a leading hospital in the clinical services we provide, from nurturing and graduating the next generation of healthcare leaders to our research programmes aimed at improving patients' lives, you have all been avid followers and supporters of our journey,” said Dr. Ahmed Al Hammadi, Acting Chief Medical Officer at Sidra Medicine.

“We have come a long way on this journey, and although the road ahead remains long, it is a source of pride to have you with us today for the launch of our new awareness campaign.

Through this campaign, we aim to enhance awareness of Sidra Medicine's commitment to improving women's and children's health and to showcase the progress we are making in advancing research-based care,” he added.

Dr. Al Hammadi emphasised that they are making a positive impact on people's lives. He also emphasised on Sidra Medicine's commitment to research-based and personalised medicine which contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to build a knowledge-based economy.

Sidra Medicine delivers research-driven care to implement personalised medicine and advanced diagnostics and therapies for future generations.

It also pioneers in advancing personalised medicine through groundbreaking work with disease risks unique to people with Middle Eastern ancestry.

Sidra Medicine is dedicated to the advanced care of children with over 60 paediatric specialities available under one roof. The Paediatric Emergency Department at Sidra Medicine is also the only tertiary paediatric emergency centre in Qatar.

Sidra Medicine provides a comprehensive range of services for children and young people, including allergy and immunology, adolescent medicine, child and adolescent mental health services, child safety and advocacy, dermatology, developmental paediatrics, endocrinology and diabetes, gastroenterology, haematology and nutrition, general paediatrics, genetics and genetic medicine, heart care, haematology and oncology, an infant hip clinic, infectious diseases, intensive care services, neonatology, nephrology and dialysis, neurology, paediatric emergency services, paediatric surgery, a paediatric wellness clinic, a poison centre, pulmonology, rehabilitation medicine, rheumatology, and a sleep laboratory.

Sidra Medicine offers comprehensive and holistic, women's care services including adult pain management, aesthetic treatments, cord blood banking, fetal imaging, gynaecology, internal medicine, pulmonology, endocrinology, lactation support for mothers, maternal and fetal medicine with fetal diagnostics, a menopause clinic, obstetrics, physiotherapy, reproductive medicine and IVF, urology, weight management, emergency services, mental health support, and women's ultrasound.

In a major achievement, over the years Sidra Medicine has earned the trust of patients from around the world and since 2018, the hospital has cared for over 1,000 patients across the world.