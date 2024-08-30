Raghav Juyal: With ‘Kill’, Got A Chance To Tell The World That I Can Act Too
8/30/2024 2:45:21 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) actor Raghav Juyal said that with“Kill”, he got a chance to tell the world that he can act too, and that playing a negative role was a big responsibility.
“From auditioning for 'Kill' to shooting it with Lakshya, my whole journey for the film has been fun. Like, I always said I have never shied away from working hard. With 'Kill', I got a chance to tell the world that I can act too, and playing a negative role is always a big responsibility that requires immense conviction,” Raghav said.
“Lakshya and I did a lot of physical training together for this one, which really improved our bond off-screen as well. The best thing I find about my character Fani in the film is his twisted humor and sarcasm. Preparing for this role mentally was more crucial than physically, as Fani is a clever lad, and he brings in the thrill in the film,” he added.
Talking about the film, which is all set to be streamed on OTT, actor Lakshya said:“ For my character Amrit, I went through a very strict fitness regime. There were times I went beyond my limits to adapt to the role. Nikhil sir has truly been a guiding force throughout the process and I consider him to be my biggest mentor. After exploring the action genre I cannot wait to try on different roles!”
Writer and Director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said that seeing“Kill” transition from a successful theatrical run to now preparing to release on OTT is incredibly exciting for him.
“I was inspired to write the story for Kill from a personal experience dating back to around 1994-95, that shook me forever. Hence, making 'Kill' as raw as possible was really important for me to translate my true emotions,” he said.
Bhat added:“'Kill' wouldn't have been possible without Lakshya's raw skills, Raghav's professional approach and the entire team's unflinching support!”
“Kill” will be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from September 6.
