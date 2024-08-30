QF Welcomes Over 350 New Teachers And Staff At Annual Induction Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar Foundation recently held its annual induction day, welcoming more than 350 new teachers and administrators. The event provided a comprehensive overview of the organization's educational system and provided networking opportunities for both new and current staff.

The Qatar Foundation (QF) event, organized by the Education Development Institute (EDI) at Pre-University Education (PUE), was designed to promote collaboration and strengthen connections among educators.

Attendees received an in-depth overview of QF's organisational structure, opportunities, and essential operational guidelines. The orientation also aimed to facilitate the smooth integration of new staff and enhance their effectiveness in their new roles.

Joanna Moe, Assistant Director of Academic Development at EDI, emphasized QF's essential role in supporting teachers and the comprehensive resources available to them.

“The goal of this event is to bring together new teachers, fostering connections that often evolve into long-lasting professional relationships,” Moe said.“We aim to provide them with a deep understanding of the Qatar Foundation schools ecosystem and our key focus areas. Our objective is for them to gain a robust grasp of our educational framework and how it supports their role.”

Moe further detailed that workshops held across the year are designed to help new educators fully understand the organization and align their efforts with QF's strategic goals.

“Throughout the year, they will engage in various workshops and training sessions, including our prominent Teaching and Learning Forum. This forum brings together the entire educational community to focus on continuous improvement and professional development,” she said.