Thai Embassy, QRDI Council Seek Collaborative Opportunities For Sustainable Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) M Mazharul Haque | The Peninsula

Doha: The Royal Thai Embassy in Qatar, in partnership with the Qatar Research, Development and Innovation (QRDI) Council, hosted a and mini-exhibition on Wednesday, titled“Labs, Farms, and Bottles: Turning Waste to Treasures” at the QRDI Council Auditorium.

The event provided a to showcase Thailand's innovative approaches to upcycling waste material into valuable products, underscoring the shared commitment of Thailand and Qatar to sustainable development.

The aim of the seminar was to create opportunities for networking among government agencies, academic institutions, the diplomatic corps, and Thai researchers and explore new collaborative avenues between Thailand and Qatar as well as identify potential partnerships with third parties or countries.

The seminar opened with remarks from Dr. Hisham M Sabir, Executive Director of the QNRF Programmes at the QRDI Council, who emphasised the importance of research, development, and innovation (RDI) collaboration between Qatar and Thailand to address the two nations' priority areas and goals.

H E Sira Swangsilpa, Ambassador of Thailand to Qatar, delivered the keynote address that highlighted the significance of the event in fostering collaboration between Thailand and Qatar.

He emphasised the importance of working together on research, technology, and sustainability, with particular focus on sustainable development, innovative upcycling, food security, biotechnology, sustainable textiles, and local entrepreneurship. He also noted that the collaboration with the QRDI Council aligns with RDI 2030 and Qatar National Vision 2030, both of which prioritise environmental sustainability as a core pillar of development.

The seminar featured three key sessions led by distinguished experts from Thailand's top universities.

Associate Prof Dr. Singh Intrachooto, Kasetsart University (KU), a trailblazer in upcycling and sustainable design, in a session themed, 'Upcycling: Thailand's creative solution to waste,' discussed how industrial scraps and waste products are repurposed into usable materials for sustainable products and architecture.

Dr. Singh showcased examples of how waste materials can be repurposed into high-value products, positioning Thailand as a leader in ecological design and exploring prospects for collaboration between Thailand and Qatar.

Assistant Prof Dr. Chanakarn Ruangnarong, Vice Dean of Faculty of Home Economics, Department of Textiles and Garments, Rajamangala University of Technology Thanyaburi (RMUTT), spoke about traditional dyeing and weaving methods to create value from discarded banana trees and water hyacinths in a session themed, 'Sustainable Textiles: Turning Agricultural Waste to Clothing.'

Dr. Chanakarn shared her research on converting agricultural overproduction and invasive weeds into sustainable textiles. She also discussed her collaborative work with local communities, including Sangtawan Community Enterprise, to address environmental challenges, highlighting the socio-economic benefits of her projects.

Bunnapa Bualuang, Chairperson of Sangtawan Community Enterprise, was present to showcase various sustainable textile products.

Associate Prof Dr. Prakit Sukyai, Kasetsart University, an expert on biotechnology, showcased his research on utilising agrowaste from economic crops as compound for cosmetics and surgery in a session called 'Sustainable biomass utilisation for cellulose based products: Thailand's model in food and medical applications.'

Dr. Prakit's session centred on the sustainable utilisation of cellulose-based products derived from agro-industrial waste. He discussed the application of these materials in the development of food and medical components, showcasing the potential for innovation in both fields.

Complementing the seminar, a mini-exhibition displayed a range of innovative products developed by Thai researchers, including carpets made from PET bottles, demonstrating the potential of upcycling plastic waste into durable household items and household goods from industrial scraps, highlighting the creative reuse of industrial by-products.

The mini-exhibition also showcased handbags made from medical waste, showcasing how waste from the healthcare sector can be transformed into fashionable and functional accessories, and sustainable clothing from banana trunks and water hyacinths, presenting environmentally friendly textiles made from natural fibers.

The seminar was attended by over 50 participants, including representatives from various sectors of Qatar such as the Ministry of Municipality, Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, Qatar Foundation, Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Qatar University, Hamad Bin Khalifa University, members of the diplomatic corps, and local news outlets.

Malik Habayeb, an international programme expert at QRDI Council, speaking to The Peninsula, said,“The event was a valuable opportunity for the research and innovation community to come together and exchange insights.

The discussions on upcycling innovation to extract value from various waste products were particularly aligned with Qatar's RDI scope, especially within the priority area of resource sustainability.''

Habayeb added,“The QRDI Council is focusing on strengthening its international collaborations to foster knowledge exchange, best practices, and innovation partnerships. We are keen on promoting cooperation to support the strategic national outcomes stipulated in the Third National Development Strategy, including environmental sustainability. These collaborations are not just about exchanging ideas but also about driving tangible cooperation, innovation, and mutual benefits.”