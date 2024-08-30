Two-Day Fourth Gulf Family Policy Forum Ends In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Fourth Gulf Family Policy Forum concluded yesterday in Doha, marking another significant step in advancing family policies across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

The two-day event, organized by the Doha International Family Institute in collaboration with the Executive Office of the Council of Ministers of and Social Affairs in the GCC, brought together a diverse assembly of officials, experts, academics, and specialists in social and family affairs.

Under the theme 'Sustainability of the Family Institution in the GCC Countries,' the Forum addressed critical issues such as the impact of marital separation on children, emphasizing the concept of positive separation. It also explored the most pressing challenges faced by family structures today, particularly in the context of rapid digital development and changing societal conditions.

Participants from various GCC countries shared successful experiences in marital guidance, highlighting its crucial role in preventing separation. The discussions also underscored the importance of leveraging technology and social media to strengthen family bonds and ensure the sustainability of family institutions in the region.

The experts noted that the dissolution of family ties inevitably affects children, calling for comprehensive research and targeted interventions to mitigate these negative impacts through educational and guidance-based solutions.

The forum further delved into the factors contributing to positive separation, presenting Gulf experiences in implementing effective social policies to support the sustainability of family institutions.

It reviewed practical initiatives aimed at minimizing the adverse effects of family disputes and promoting positive values and ethics in building resilient Gulf family institutions.

Through its scientific sessions, research presentations, and working papers, the Forum provided a platform to examine the sustainability of Gulf family institutions from multiple perspectives.

It stressed the importance of addressing all challenges to family cohesion and stability, advocating for the adoption of successful social policies at both the Arab and Gulf levels.

Moreover, the forum proposed practical initiatives to reduce the impact of family disputes, with the aim of incorporating these strategies into the broader social policies of the GCC countries.