QNL Unveils 'Ramly' To Foster Early Childhood Education

Doha: Qatar National Library has rejuvenated its Children's Library with the introduction of Ramly, the new mascot inspired by Qatar's desert fox.

Ramly is friendly and curious, and loves making new friends at the QNL Children's Library, reading fascinating books, and imagining great adventures with the children.

This friendly character fosters a welcoming and inclusive environment that appeals to young readers, further advancing the Library's efforts to engage children and families in early childhood education and literacy development.

Over 300 children aged four to 11 met Ramly yesterday at the QNL Special Events Area. The three-hour-long launch event featured a variety of interactive activities to introduce children to Ramly, including a series of creative workshops ranging from colouring and face painting to hand puppet crafting and story writing.

The activities were designed to bolster a sense of community and belonging among children, empowering the library staff to build a positive relationship with youth by leveraging a friendly and approachable figure with which children can comfortably interact.

Studies by the American Library Association have shown that mascots are effective tools for engaging children. In fact, libraries that use mascots report increased attendance and participation in programmes, particularly among children and families.

QNL is committed to encouraging the love of reading among our youth, said Abeer Al Kuwari Director of Research and Learning Services at Qatar National Library.

“The launch of Ramli is a strategic move to serve children, young adults, and families through targeted programs that begin with our youngest visitors. Inspired by Qatar's natural environment, Ramli is not just a mascot, but a valuable part of our mission to encourage families to adopt early literacy. This initiative enhances our library's role as a hub for inclusive and dynamic community engagement and learning.”

The mascot will also be used to promote children-oriented events, such as storytelling and reading clubs, instilling in young readers a sense of ownership over the library's resources and programmes.