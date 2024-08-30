Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.08%
Date
8/30/2024 4:00:29 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari market rose by 0.08 percent during the current week, reaching $ 2515.03000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of gold rose from $ 2512.82500 per ounce recorded last yesterday.
The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly decline, with silver dropping by 1.41 percent to $ 29.43500 per ounce, down from $29.85750 recorded yesterday, and platinum by 2.73 percent to $ 943.06600 per ounce, compared to $ 969.53910 per ounce at the beginning of the week.
MENAFN30082024000063011010ID1108618504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.