Gold Price In Qatari Market Rises By 0.08%

Doha: The price of gold in the Qatari rose by 0.08 percent during the current week, reaching $ 2515.03000 per ounce, according to data issued by Qatar National (QNB).

The data showed that the price of gold rose from $ 2512.82500 per ounce recorded last yesterday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded a weekly decline, with silver dropping by 1.41 percent to $ 29.43500 per ounce, down from $29.85750 recorded yesterday, and platinum by 2.73 percent to $ 943.06600 per ounce, compared to $ 969.53910 per ounce at the beginning of the week.