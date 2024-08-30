Deceptive AI Is A Threat To Humanity

(MENAFN- Asia Times) “The greatest danger is not AI that out-thinks us, but one that can deceive us,” an AI researcher once remarked.

As the world is getting used to the rapidly expanding use of artificial intelligence, one of the common fears among humans is that sooner of later AI will be able to perform tasks better than we can.

Just a couple of decades ago, the prospect of a tiny portable device (mobile)

that would enable us to access all the world's knowledge while allowing us communicate by across the globe looked far-fetched. Now the AI is expected to grow by 33% in 2024, and 26% in 2025.



Initially, AI was thought to be limited to automating repetitive tasks requiring low-level decision-making. But with advances in computing and data, owing to more powerful computers and the compilation of huge data sets and LLMs, AI has become much more sophisticated.

Generative AI, such as ChatGPT-4, exemplifies this progress. This AI can generate text, images or video using a generative model. We are currently in the first wave of a transformative technology.

As with a tsunami, the initial waves may seem benign but their subsequent impacts could reshape our world.

Geoffrey Hinton , called the godfather of AI, said in 2023 that he recently changed his estimate of the time lapse before the arrival of general purpose AI from 20 to 50 years to just 20. General Purpose AI or AGI is a type of AI system that can perform a wide range of tasks, similar to human cognitive abilities.

It would not only replicate or predict human behavior but also embody the ability to learn and reason across diverse scenarios. For example, a self-driving car with AGI could analyze traffic data to identify the safest and most efficient route in real time.