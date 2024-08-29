Vice-President Of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva Meets Participants Of“Young Beekeeper Project In Gabala
Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation
and founder and head of IDEA Public Union, met with participants of
the "Young beekeeper" project in Gabala,
reports.
During the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva engaged in heartfelt
conversations with the young beekeepers, discussing their
activities, initial experiences, and impressions of beekeeping
productivity. The young beekeepers expressed their gratitude to
Leyla Aliyeva for her support and presented her with their first
batch of honey, specially packaged and purified by them.
Since 2021, 20 young beekeepers in the Gabala district have been
supported as part of the "Young beekeeper" project, initiated by
IDEA Public Union and co-organized with the Youth Foundation of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Employment Agency, and "ABAD"
public legal entity.
The project includes a one-month training program for selected
participants, conducted by professionals. It aims to protect
biodiversity, promote beekeeping as an eco-entrepreneurial
activity, support natural honey production, and enhance the
financial well-being of young families. The trained beekeepers
receive complete equipment, including bee families, hives,
beekeeping clothing, and necessary accessories.
To achieve competitive honey production in a market economy, the
project plans to help new beekeepers access a broad customer base
through product exhibitions and effective sales organization.
