Triage Acquires Medical Staffing Agency RTG Medical

OMAHA, NEB., Aug. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triage, a leading medical staffing agency headquartered in Omaha, announces its of RTG Medical.

RTG Medical, based in nearby Fremont, was founded in 2001. The company's nursing, long-term care and allied divisions will bolster Triage's existing healthcare staffing footprint. The expansion of these divisions at Triage means good things for both Triage and RTG. Travelers will have direct access to an expanded allied and travel nurse job pools and top-tier vendor relationships that will deliver more quality locations and facilities.

“Nebraska's medical staffing roots run deep and we're excited that a company and neighbor we've admired for such a long time is joining the Triage family. RTG is a great company with a solid brand in the healthcare staffing industry. We are excited to grow our fulfillment opportunities with our clients and simultaneously offer more jobs to health care professionals,” said John Maaske, Triage founder and CEO ( ).

Co-founder and current RTG chief operating officer, Jeremy Guenthner will move to a new role within Triage, bringing more than 20 years of experience in the healthcare staffing industry.

Charlie Janssen, RTG's president and CEO will be exiting with the acquisition. Janssen said,“RTG is excited to be part of Triage. We have known them for over 20 years, and this is the absolute best fit – they are a great company. This will create a lot of opportunities for our employees, clients and healthcare professionals.”

“We wish Charlie nothing but the best as he moves to a new chapter and we're looking forward to bringing Jeremy to Triage. Jeremy brings a wealth of experience and industry relationships. Together we're ready to attack the current market and help facilities find the talent they need,” said Maaske.

About Triage:

Triage is an award-winning, top-ranked medical staffing agency that places the best and brightest traveling Nursing, Laboratory, Radiology, Cardiopulmonary and Rehab Therapy professionals in facilities throughout the country. Our staff is committed to building lasting, long-term relationships and that starts with being Real, so candidates can be Ready. Triage recruiters work tirelessly to create the right placements with facilities, never sending candidates with qualifiers, only qualified candidates. The company is proud to have been recognized by Inc. Magazine nine times as one of the fastest-growing companies in America and a top healthcare staffing company by Staffing Industry Analysts. Triage was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

