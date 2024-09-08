Casualties As Afghan, Pakistani Forces Clash

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): A clash between Afghan and Pakistani security forces has occurred in the Zazi Maidan district of southeastern Khost province, resulting in casualties on both sides.

Local officials said the clash that erupted on Saturday afternoon came to an end. But resident claimed the fire exchange resumed after a while.

Two Pakistani security posts were destroyed as a result of the clash, a resident of the area told Pajhwok Afghan News on condition of anonymity.

Meanwhile, a source at the Khost Civil Hospital confirmed to Pajhwok receiving four people from the scene of fighting. However, he did not provide further details.

Multiple sources reported that at least five Pakistan soldiers, including an officer, and four Afghan border guards had been injured in the skirmish.

Pakistani and Afghan authorities have not yet commented on the fresh hostilities on the Durand Line.

