Assam CM Driven By Ill Intent: Former Cong MP On Aadhaar Cards Decision

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Former Rajya Sabha MP Rajmani Patel, on Sunday, criticised Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma's decision on the issuance of Aadhaar cards and warned that such a move could foster hostility within community.

The Assam Chief Minister's announcement, made as part of a broader effort by the state to address the issue of unchecked immigration, has sparked a debate. Opposition leaders have accused the government of implementing divisive policies.

Patel expressed his concern: "The Chief Minister's decision seems to be driven by ill intent. We have a Constitution which governs how our democracy functions. Citizenship laws are clearly defined in the Constitution."

"And if, after that, some situation arises that there is a need to amend the law, the Parliament takes it into account. Attempting to amend laws beyond the government's jurisdiction could lead to social unrest. Such sensitive matters must be addressed by both Centre and Parliament through proper deliberation," the senior Congress leader further said.

On Saturday, the Assam Chief Minister announced the government's decision to not issue Aadhaar cards to people who did not apply to be a part of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in 2014.

Sarma cited the example of districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, and Morigaon, where the number of Aadhaar cards issued surpasses the projected population figures.

As a result, the Assam government decided to introduce a standard operating protocol requiring NRC application numbers for the issuance of Aadhaar card, he added.

The Assam CM further said that the Central government has given the right to state governments to decide whether an individual should receive an Aadhaar card or not.