Ex-Republican VP Cheney To Vote For Harris

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A former vice-president has thrown his weight behind presidential runner Kamala Harris.

Dick Cheney's pledge to support Harris spells bad news for then president Donald in the Nov 5 US elections.

The presidential wannabes are locked in a tight race for the Nov 5 vote and face off in a debate next week, according to Dawn.

Opposed to Trump's actions, several Republicans have recently swung behind Harris, including staffers of ex-presidents George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Dick Cheney served as US vice president under Republican President George W. Bush from 2001 till 2009.

Over the years, Cheney has been under fire for playing a major role in planning the US wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, which caused heavy civilian death tolls and widespread destruction.

