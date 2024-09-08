Report predicts first global trillion with speculation of Elon Musk in lead

(MENAFN) A new report by Informa Connect Academy has outlined predictions on who will become the world’s first trillionaire, basing its estimates on the average annual growth of individual wealth. According to the report, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is expected to achieve the milestone first, potentially becoming a trillionaire by 2027 if his fortune continues to grow at its current annual rate of 110 percent. Musk, already the wealthiest person globally with an estimated net worth of USD251 billion, is positioned to reach this unprecedented level of wealth in just a few years.



Following Musk, the report forecasts that Indian industrial magnate Gautam Adani, the founder of the Adani Group, could be the second person to join the trillionaire club by 2028, provided he maintains his recent annual growth rate of 123 percent. Another name on the list is Jensen Huang, the CEO of Nvidia, whose wealth has skyrocketed from USD3 billion to over USD90 billion in the past five years. The report suggests that Huang could also achieve trillionaire status by 2028, alongside Indonesian businessman Prajogo Pangestu, founder of the energy and mining conglomerate Barito Pacific, who is likewise expected to reach this financial milestone in the same year.



The report also projects that Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury goods giant Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, could become a trillionaire by 2030, sharing this prediction with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, some of the world’s most well-known billionaires are expected to take longer to reach the trillionaire mark. For example, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and currently holding a fortune of approximately USD200 billion, is not expected to achieve trillionaire status until 2036. Similarly, Google's co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin may have to wait 12 more years, though the ongoing advancements in artificial intelligence could potentially accelerate their wealth accumulation and shorten the timeline to reach this extraordinary financial landmark.

MENAFN08092024000045015682ID1108648762