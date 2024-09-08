Michael Keaton: Don't Care What Anybody Else Thinks Of ‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 8 (IANS) star Michael Keaton says he "doesn't care" if people don't like his upcoming film“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”.

He shared that he loved every minute of getting to reprise the pivotal role as the goofy monster in the sequel to the iconic 1988 dark fantasy horror. Keaton added that he was "nervous" about making sure he could pull it off again.

Speaking on the 'SmartLess' podcast, he said: "I'll tell you when I say I don't care what anybody else thinks of it I'm willing to say what I think about it because this is just how I feel about it there's movies I've seen and you guys have seen that people have hated and I went 'not me, I love this movie' or other movies where you go 'I don't get what people are raving about'.

"Me, I don't care if every person I ever run into for the rest of my life could say 'boy that second 'Beetlejuice' really sucked', I'd go 'not to me... '

The actor said that it has got so many elements, reports co.

“It's so beautiful first of all physically and it's you kind of care and I'm telling you every person is funny in this and Justin (Theroux) is funny Catherine (O'Hara) is funnier than she was in the first one."

Known for making films such as“Frankenweenie,”“Corpse Bride,”“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and“Mars Attacks!”, director Tim Burton has helmed“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”.

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”, a fantasy comedy horror film, is based on a story by Gough, Millar, and Seth Grahame-Smith. It is a sequel to Beetlejuice (1988) and the second film of the Beetlejuice franchise, it also stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Justin Theroux, Monica Bellucci and Willem Dafoe.