IRAN PLAST 2024 to kick off in Tehran with participation of over 800 firms

(MENAFN) The 18th International of Plastic, Rubber, Machinery, and Equipment, known as IRAN PLAST 2024, is set to commence at the Tehran Permanent International Fairground this Sunday, according to NIPNA. This prominent event will feature participation from 288 international companies representing countries such as China, Italy, Taiwan, Korea, Turkey, France, India, Germany, Spain, and Russia, alongside 525 domestic firms. The exhibition promises a comprehensive showcase of advancements and innovations in the plastics and rubber industries.



In addition to the participating companies, the exhibition will welcome representatives from various countries including Russia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, China, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Belarus, Syria, Iraq, and Oman. These representatives will come as part of 12 business delegations with the goal of expanding collaborative opportunities with Iranian companies. Their presence underscores the exhibition's significance as a platform for fostering international business relationships and exploring new partnerships.



The four-day exhibition will cover a wide range of sectors, including petrochemical raw materials and products, technical engineering services, prefabricated and manufactured goods, machinery and equipment, scientific research, academic institutions, HSE laboratory testing, information technology, digital transformation, and polymer compound services. This breadth of coverage highlights the event's role in advancing multiple facets of the plastics and rubber industries.



Since its inception in 2002, IRAN PLAST has grown into the largest event of its kind in West Asia. Initially launched by Iran’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) to enhance the domestic plastics market and streamline global marketing efforts, the exhibition has become one of the world's premier plastic industry events. Despite external challenges, including economic sanctions, the exhibition has consistently demonstrated growth and resilience, continuing to provide valuable opportunities for industry development and international exposure.

MENAFN08092024000045015839ID1108648739