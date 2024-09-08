9 Killed, 13 Wounded In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, the United Nations emphasized the importance of continuing engagement with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.

Additionally, Kyrgyzstan removed the“Taliban movement” from its banned organizations list. Meanwhile, twelve out of fifteen UN Security Council members condemned the morality law in Afghanista, with China, Russia, and Algeria abstaining.

Last week's key events:



Kyrgyzstan removes 'Taliban movement' from blacklist

UN to continue working with IEA

Japan strives to boost ties between IEA G-7 countries

US: Not supporting war in Afghanistan

12 UNSC members condemn morality law of MoVV

IEA superem leader: Serious efforts be made in enforcing divine orders, morality law

Sweden, Japan pledge more than $17m with Afghansitan Germany invalidates Afghan consulates in Berlin, Bonn.

Casualities

Last week, nine people were killed and 13 more wounded in various incidents across Afghanistan.

Last week, a man detonated explossives attached to his body in limits of 6th municipality district of Kabul, leaving six people dead and 13 more injured. The bomb blast was claimed by Daesh.

According to reports, in Baghlan, a young man was stabbed to death after he came to blow with another one and a man in Uruzgan provine shot dead his brother over land ownership.

Note: These casualty figures are based on Pajhwok Afghan News reports. There is a possibility of some incidents goning unreported or sources providing wrong figures.

During the previous week, nine people had been killed and four others injured in different incidents nationwide.

Before the regime change in Afghanistan in August 2021, hundreds of civilians and security personnel would get killed and injured every week.

De-listing

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirmed that after careful consideration and comprehensive assessment by the competent state bodies of the country, a decision was made to remove the Taliban movement from the list of banned organizations in the country.

“This decision is aimed at strengthening regional stability and maintaining dialogue. The Kyrgyz Republic remains committed to supporting the efforts of the international community aimed at ensuring a stable and peaceful situation in Afghanistan and the region as a whole,” the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed Kyrgyzstan's decision to remove the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) from the list of banned groups.

The ministry said the action meant removing obstacles to strengthening relations between the interim government and other countries.

Intraction with IEA

The United Nations says it will continue to work with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan as mandated by the Security Council.

At a news conference, the secretary-general's spokesman Stephane Dujarric said“In terms of the contacts with the de facto authorities, I mean, we will continue to engage with all stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban.”

“And we've always done so following our mandate and I would say impartially and in good faith, always upholding the norms of the UN, pushing the messages of human rights and equality”.

At the same time, IEA deputy spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat said positive interaction was the solution to problems and countries and international organizations should interact with the Islamic Emirate.

The head of the Islamic Emirate's political office in Doha and a British diplomat have discussed Kabul's engagement with the international community and other topics of mutual interest.

Sohail Shaheen wrote on X:“My team and I met Mr Robert Chatterton Dickson, chargé d'affaires of the UK mission to Afghanistan.”

The acting foreign minister has discussed bilateral ties and the creation of new opportunities with a number of Islamic countries' representatives in Yaoundé, the Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

Amir Khan Muttaqi travelled to the capital of Cameroon last week to participate in the 50th ministerial meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Muttaqi represented Afghanistan at the OIC ministerial meeting, which took place from August 29 to August 30 in Yaoundé.

Muttaqi also held separate meetings with representatives of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar, Azerbaijan, Oman, Indonesia, Iran, Palestine, Somalia and several organisations on the sidelines of the OIC meeting.

The top diplomat said the interim government desired positive interaction with all countries and urged the largest Islamic bloc and the world to make efforts for the release of Afghanistan's assets, and removal of economic sanctions, as well as the travel ban on IEA leaders.

Japan has allocated $300,000 million for the protection of Afghanistan's historical heritages and planned the construction of 165 primary schools in nine provinces of the country, a statement from Arg said on Friday.

It was stated by the Japanese Ambassador to Afghanistan Takeyoshi Kuramaya during a meeting with deputy Prime Minister Mawlavi Abdul Kabir.

The Japanese ambassador praised the Islamic Emirate's fight against narcotics in Afghanistan and said that Japan has announced 10 million dollars in aid to Afghanistan to fight against narcotics.

He said Japan respected the values of the Afghan society and Tokyo monitored the developments of the Islamic Emirate and strived to establish relations between the G7 countries and the Islamic Emirate.

Germany last week declared consular services to Afghans in Berlin and Bonn as invalid, but said the Afghans could avail consular servicesin Munich, which was in contact with the Islamic Emirate. .

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan issued a statement, saying that after the date of publication of this statement, consular services provided to the Afghans in London, Belgium, Berlin, Bonn, Switzerland, Austria, France, Italy, Greece, Poland and Sweden from Norwegian, Canadian and Australian embassies were not acceptable and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not responsible for these documents.

US says won't support war in Afghanistan

Last week, the United States Department of State said that Afghanistan had been at war for 44 years and the US would not want a war to start again.

A spokesperson of the State Department said the US did not desire a new war to begin in Afghanistan and they had heard from Afghans that they do not want any more war.

Earlier, the European Union and Britain also said they do not support an armed opposition in Afghanistan. The Turkish Foreign Minister had also said that there should be no armed opposition in Afghanistan.

The Director of Intelligence and Borders of Uzbekistan Abdul Salam Azizov last week praised the Islamic Emirate's fight against Daesh and said that cooperation with Afghanistan was important in the fight against Daesh.

Concerns about morality law and Richard Bennett's trips

Except for two permanent members, Russia and China, all remaining members of the powerful UNSC, expressed their concerns about a newly approved morality law in Afghanistan.

They strongly condemned the ongoing 'systematic gender discrimination and oppression' against women and girls by the caretaker government. In the declaration, the caretaker government was asked to listen to the voices of women and girls.

The United States, Britain, France and Ecuador, Guyana, Malta, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, South Korea, Switzerland, Slovenia and Japan signed this declaration.

However, IEA supreme leader Sheikh Haibatullah Akhundzada in a meeting with the officials in Faryab province stresssed implementation of divine limits and protection of people's wealth.

He said serious efforts should be made in enforcing the vice and virtue law in training of university students and society.

Earlier, UNAMA, European Union, United States, Germany, Canada, Australia and some other countries had also expressed their concern about the said law, but the Islamic Emirate issued a statement and said these concerns were unfounded.

The statement said such objections to Islamic Sharia were arrogance and no one in Afghanistan was worried about the law, which was being used lightly.

While Richard Bennett, the special rapporteur of the United Nations Human Rights Council for Afghanistan, travelled to Turkey and then to Qatar;

He said he will discuss the situation of human rights in Afghanistan with various groups of Afghans, experts and government representatives before the 57th meeting of the Human Rights Council.

According to reports, the fifty-seventh session of the United Nations Human Rights Council is cheduled to begin this week in Geneva.

The United Nations Security Council is also holding a meeting on September 18 regarding the situation of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Continuity of aid

Last week, Sweden announced $6.8 million in aid to Afghanistan, and Japan said it would allocate $300,000 for the protection of Afghanistan's historical heritage and $10 million to help Afghanistan fight narcotics.

In addition, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has said that it plans to provide assistance to more than 10 million Afghans by the end of this year.

