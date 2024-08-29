Former Olympian Remembers 'Magician Of Hockey' On National Sports Day

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) On the occasion of National Sports Day, which is observed every year on August 29 to mark the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, a special event was organised at the Major Dhyan Chand National here to celebrate his 119th birth anniversary.

Remembering the sporting legend during the event, Padma Shri awardee hockey player and 1964 Tokyo medallist Harbinder Singh Chimni said, "Today is Dhyan Chand Ji's birth anniversary, which is celebrated as National Sports Day. It is a great honour because Dhyan Chand is famously known worldwide as the 'Magician of Hockey'."

Showering praise on the Dhyan Chand Foundation, Harbinder Singh said, "The Dhyan Chand Foundation has taken a great step by promoting different sports across India. This is a very positive initiative. It not only involves sportspersons, but also engages the public. This day is an opportunity to remember Dhyan Chand and appreciate his contributions to sports."

"I believe that Dhyan Chand is not just a role model for hockey players, but for the entire sports community. If our youth get inspired by Dhyan Chand and work hard, they will surely win more medals at the Olympics," he added.

To honour the legacy of Dhyan Chand, who scored over 400 goals in his illustrious 22-year career, the Government of India declared his birth anniversary as National Sports Day in 2012.

In 1956, Dhyan Chand was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. Every year on National Sports Day, the President of India presents the Khel Ratna Award in Dhyan Chand's name.

This award was previously known as the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, but in 2021, it was renamed after the legendary hockey player.

Harbinder Singh started his international career in 1961 at the age of 18 with a tour to New Zealand and Australia.

From 1961 to 1972, he represented the country in three Olympic Games, winning one gold (Tokyo 1964), and two bronze medals (Mexico 1968, and Munich 1972).

He also represented India in three Asian Games, including the gold medal winning team at the 1966 Games in Bangkok.