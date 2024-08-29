Over 120,000 Children Availed Of Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Services In Last 5 Years

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Over the past 5 years, more than 120,000 children have availed of Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors and Young Passenger services. The majority of children who have travelled alone in Emirates care are aged 11 years or younger.

For those aged between 5 and 11 years old, Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service ensures young people enjoy a supervised and safe trip from check‐in to destination, with plenty of fun and memorable moments along the way.

At the Dubai International Airport, a specialist member of Emirates' team meets the child at the Unaccompanied Minors check‐in desk. The Emirates specialist stays with the child all the way through the airport, taking care of them and carrying their passport for safety. The specialist helps them through security and immigration, facilitating priority boarding so that the child has time to get settled on their flight, before introducing them to the cabin crew at the aircraft door for the next stage.



Dubai International Airport (DXB) offers Unaccompanied Minors Lounge near the check‐in area. Children are swiftly checked in and can then relax with video games, free Wi‐Fi, and comfortable sofas. In the dedicated and private space supervised by the Emirates team, kids can enjoy complimentary drinks and snacks while they wait for their flight and use the children's bathrooms.

If the child is transferring from an Emirates flight to another Emirates flight at Dubai International (DXB), the maximum connection time allowed is 8 hours. If the connection time is above 8 hours, this will be subject to approval from Emirates. Children on connecting flights will be brought to an Unaccompanied Minors Lounge to rest and wait before being brought to their flight and handed over to cabin crew. If they need to go into the airport for a meal, they will be accompanied by an Emirates specialist.



While in the air, Emirates cabin crew are on hand to make sure the young flyer has a comfortable and memorable journey. Parents and guardians can request any special dietary requirements in advance and advise whether the child would like to sit by the window or the aisle, or seat siblings together. Emirates cabin crew regularly check on the child to ensure they are enjoying their trip, are eating their meals and whether they need any support in adjusting their seat or inflight entertainment system.

Children onboard Emirates can pass the time with free Wi-Fi when they sign up to Emirates Skysurfers, complimentary toys and giveaways, more than 100 video games and a huge array of children's content on the inflight entertainment ice.

If it's the child's birthday, parents and guardians can order a cake 48 hours before the flight and Emirates cabin crew will celebrate the special occasion. Special memories are captured with a Polaroid camera so children have a keepsake of their travels.

Once children land at their destination, a specialist member of Emirates' team welcomes them at the aircraft door. The child is accompanied through the airport until they meet their parent or guardian at Arrivals.

Children aged 12 – 15 years old are permitted to fly alone without using Emirates' Unaccompanied Minors Service at parents and guardians' discretion. However, parents and guardians who would like some extra support and supervision can request this service.



-N