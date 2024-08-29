Ethiopia doubles electricity output with new turbines at Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam

(MENAFN) Ethiopia has announced the commencement of operations for two additional turbines at the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), significantly boosting the country's electricity production. The dam, which has been a contentious project with neighboring countries, particularly Egypt, now features four operational turbines. Each of the newly activated turbines generates 400 megawatts, adding to the previously installed turbines that produce 375 megawatts each. This expansion has increased the total electricity output to 1,550 megawatts. The dam's construction, which began in 2011 with a USD4 billion investment, has now transitioned from the building phase to operational status, with ongoing plans to install a total of 13 turbines. The GERD, the largest hydroelectric project in Africa, has a planned total capacity of 5,000 megawatts, which is expected to double Ethiopia's current electricity production.



The new turbines have also led to an increase in water discharge, with the dam's spillways releasing 2,800 cubic meters of water per second into the Nile River. This development comes amidst ongoing tensions with Sudan and Egypt, who have voiced concerns about the dam’s impact on their water supplies. The project, which boasts a total storage capacity of 74 billion cubic meters, has been a focal point of regional disputes. Egypt, which relies on the Nile for 97% of its water needs, views the dam as a significant threat. Although Sudan had previously expressed alignment with Ethiopia’s stance, the internal conflict in Sudan has complicated the diplomatic landscape. The current situation underscores the broader geopolitical challenges surrounding the GERD, which continues to be a major point of contention in regional water politics.



