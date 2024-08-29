Mpox spread in war-torn African state increases UN worries

(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a grave warning regarding the spread of mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in the refugee camps and transit centers of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo). This outbreak is particularly concerning given the ongoing conflict and high levels of displacement in the region.



On Tuesday, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) revealed that approximately 42 suspected cases of mpox have been detected in the camps and transit areas of South Kivu, an eastern province in DR Congo. This region, which is home to nearly 2 million internally displaced persons and refugees, is grappling with severe challenges due to ongoing violence and instability.



Dr. Allen Maina, the public health chief for UNHCR, highlighted the difficulties faced in managing the mpox outbreak in such dire conditions. "For those fleeing violence, implementing effective mpox control measures is a tremendous challenge," Dr. Maina noted. The situation is exacerbated by the fact that many displaced individuals lack adequate space to isolate themselves if they exhibit symptoms of the disease.



The DR Congo, with over 7 million internally displaced people, faces one of the highest levels of displacement globally. This massive displacement includes people escaping internal conflicts, natural disasters, and those arriving from neighboring countries like Rwanda, Burundi, and South Sudan. The ongoing unrest and lack of basic facilities make it nearly impossible to manage and contain disease outbreaks effectively.



Dr. Maina further stressed that the mpox virus threatens to worsen an already dire humanitarian crisis in the region, which has been devastated by prolonged conflict, human rights abuses, and insufficient international aid. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported over 18,910 cases of mpox and 615 deaths globally this year, with a significant number occurring in DR Congo. Many of these cases remain classified as suspected, pending further laboratory confirmation.



WHO spokesperson Dr. Margaret Harris indicated that the outbreak includes both Clade 1a and Clade 1b variants of the virus. The situation remains fluid, and ongoing monitoring and response efforts are crucial to prevent further spread of the disease in this conflict-ridden and heavily displaced population.

