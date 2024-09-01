Egypt, Saudi Arabia Discuss Ways To Enhance Regional Security
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
CAIRO, Sept 2 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, yesterday, discussed ways to enhance joint action to confront challenges affecting regional security and peace.
During a phone conversation, they stressed the necessity of reaching an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and stopping the escalation in the West Bank, to restore stability to the region, the Egyptian Presidency said in a statement.
Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, is leading mediation efforts to reach a truce and a hostage-prisoner swap deal between Israel and Hamas, with the goal of achieving a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
The Palestinian death toll from the nearly 11-month-long Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 40,738, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement yesterday.– NNN-MENA
MENAFN01092024000200011047ID1108624751
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.