4 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting In Hawaii

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 2 (IANS) Four people, including the suspect, were dead, with another two getting in a shooting in Honolulu County in the US state of Hawaii, authorities have said.

"Three individuals, including the suspect, were pronounced dead at the scene. Additional people were taken to the hospital," said the Honolulu Department in a post on Sunday.

The department later confirmed in an update that one of the wounded died at a hospital and the other two remain hospitalised, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police officers responded to a residence in the Waianae Valley area, shortly after 11:15 p.m. Saturday local time, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The department was investigating the shooting as "investigators are still at the scene."

Waianae Valley area is located on the west coast of the island of Oahu, which is the third largest of the Hawaiian Islands and home to the state capital, Honolulu.

The shooting is the latest in a spate of violent crimes in West Oahu.

Local residents said "they are frustrated and fed up about the recent string of violence that's causing chaos in the community," after multiple shootings and homicides -- many involving teens, reported local KITV television station weeks ago, adding that "the recent tragedies are forcing state leaders to get involved, increasing law enforcement here."