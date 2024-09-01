Three Zionist Regime's Police Officers Killed By Palestinian Gunmen In West Bank
JERUSALEM, Sept 2 (NNN-MA'AN) – Three Zionist regime's Police officers, a female and two males, were killed, after Palestinian gunmen opened fire on a Zionist checkpoint, in the occupied West bank yesterday, according to the Israeli regime's authorities.
The Israeli Zionist army said in a statement that, the gunmen arrived with a car near the Tarqumiyah checkpoint, in the southern West Bank. They fired at a police vehicle before abandoning their car and fleeing the scene.
The regime's Magen David Adom emergency service, confirmed that three police officers were killed by gunshots.
The regime's forces have launched a search for the attackers.
The incident occurred amid the ongoing large-scale raids, carried out by the Israeli regime's military in the northern West Bank. The military stated that, the raids were launched in an attempt to arrest wanted persons and prevent future attacks against the regime.
Tensions have escalated in the West Bank, since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip on Oct 7, last year.– NNN-MA'AN
