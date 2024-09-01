57 Ukrainian Children Injured, Two Killed In Russian Strikes In August

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of strikes launched by the Russians in August, 57 Ukrainian children were injured, two more were killed.

The State Institution Ukrainian Scientific and Practical Center of Emergency Medical Care and Disaster of the of of Ukraine posted this on Faceboo , seen by Ukrinform.

According to the agency's data, in August 2024, 1,609 people were in deadly attacks, including 57 children. A total of 58 people were killed, including two children.“These small, innocent lives, destroyed by war, leave unhealed wounds on our collective consciousness and are a reminder of an immeasurable tragedy that we will never forget," the message reads.

The agency emphasized that emergency medical care teams are doing everything possible to save people's lives.

"It is difficult to find words to describe the incredible sacrifice and fearlessness of emergency medical teams. They give their lives to save others, even when death and destruction surround them from all sides," the Center notes.

1,in

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to the Prosecutor General's Office, more than 1,528 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war.