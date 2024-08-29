Black Swan writer criticizes ‘Orwellian’ Macron

(MENAFN) Nassim Taleb, the renowned economist and author of "The Black Swan," has sharply criticized French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements regarding the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of Telegram. had publicly declared that Durov’s detention was solely a matter of judicial procedure and not influenced by considerations. In his post on X, Macron emphasized that France remains committed to upholding freedom of expression, innovation, and the spirit of entrepreneurship within the confines of the law.



Despite Macron’s assurances, Taleb contends that the president’s statements should be read in the opposite sense, describing Macron’s assurances as "Orwellian." Taleb likened the situation to trusting a bordello owner to promote chastity, suggesting that a state with authoritarian tendencies is unlikely to safeguard individual freedoms effectively.



Taleb’s critique reflects broader discontent over Durov’s arrest, which has been perceived by many as an infringement on free speech. Prominent figures such as billionaire Elon Musk, journalist Tucker Carlson, and Silicon Valley investor David Sacks have voiced their concerns, labeling the arrest as a direct attack on freedom of expression.



Adding to the international backlash, Kim Dotcom, the founder of Megaupload, has called for a global boycott of French goods and travel until Durov is released. This call to action underscores the growing frustration and alarm over the French government's handling of the case.

MENAFN29082024000045015687ID1108615012