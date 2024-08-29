Karmod finishes production of prefabricated buildings for gold mine site in Chile

(MENAFN) Turkish prefabricated company Karmod announced on Wednesday that it has completed the production of prefabricated buildings for a gold mine site in Chile, South America. The company has manufactured 1,000 square meters of camp structures, which are now en route to the construction site located near Santiago, the Chilean capital. This project highlights Karmod's efficiency and expertise in delivering large-scale prefabricated solutions for remote locations.



According to Ziya Yanik, Karmod's Foreign Trade Manager, the prefabricated camp buildings for this project were produced in just four days using an advanced building system. Yanik emphasized that these buildings offer high ergonomics and are designed to provide comfortable accommodation and working spaces for site workers. This includes dormitories, offices, and other essential facilities, ensuring a well-rounded living and working environment at the mine site.



This project marks Karmod's second successful gold mining camp construction in Chile. The company previously completed a similar project in 2018 for a mining operation in the Andes Mountains foothills of eastern Chile. Yanik noted that the modular nature of these camp structures makes them easy to assemble on-site. The company's technical office has developed solutions to expedite installation, which are integrated into their production processes, allowing customers to handle assembly even in remote locations.



The prefabricated buildings designed for the gold mine site near Santiago include several key facilities: dormitories with a total area of 388 square meters, a canteen covering 185 square meters, an office building of 297 square meters with dedicated spaces for management and technical personnel, and a 130 square meter changing room equipped with restrooms and showers. The buildings feature rock wool insulation between special panels to ensure fire safety, enhancing the durability and safety of the camp structures.

MENAFN29082024000045015839ID1108614284