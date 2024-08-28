Father Arrested After Allegedly Killing Daughter In Eastern Amman

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Criminal Court prosecutor on Wednesday began questioning a father who allegedly shot and killed his daughter in an eastern Amman neighbourhood earlier in the day, official sources said.

The victim received multiple gunshot wounds allegedly by her father while standing in the street,” Spokesperson Lt. Col. Amer Sartawi said.

“The victim died on the spot,” Sartawi told The Jordan Times.

A special team tasked with investigating the incident managed to locate the father and arrested him without any major incident, the police official said.

Arresting officers also found a gun“that we believe was used in the shooting incident,” he added.

In his initial statements to investigators, the suspect claimed that he“shot his daughter because of old disputes,” according to Sartawi.

A senior official source told The Jordan Times that the shooting incident occurred in Sahab.

"From initial investigations, it seems that the suspect and the victim had constant disputes and that on the day of the murder, they were fighting outside the family's house when the shooting occurred," the senior official source said.

Investigators sent the weapon found with the suspect to the Forensic and Laboratories Department for a ballistic match, according to the senior official source.

Meanwhile, a postmortem is expected to be performed on Thursday by a team of pathologists at the National Institute of Forensic Medicine, a senior medical source told The Jordan Times.

"From initial examinations of the body, it looks like the woman received three bullets, including one to the head," the senior medical source said.

The senior medical source added that the autopsy will determine the number of bullets fired.

The Criminal Court prosecutor is expected to summon members from the victim and the suspect's family to learn more about the circumstances surrounding the murder, the senior judicial source said.

The suspect was ordered detained by the Criminal Court prosecutor at a correctional and rehabilitation centre for 15 days pending further investigations, the senior judicial source said.



