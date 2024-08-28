Chief Executive Officer Job At Australian Research Council In Canberra, Australia

(MENAFN- The Conversation)

The Australian Research Council (ARC) is a non-corporate Commonwealth entity within the Australian Government. It was established as an independent body under the Australian Research Council Act 2001 (the ARC Act). The ARC reports to the for Education.

The ARC's purpose is to help shape Australian research for the nation's economic, social, environmental and cultural benefit by enabling excellent research; evaluating the excellence, impact and depth of Australian research; providing expert advice and research grants services; supporting research integrity; and promoting ethical research.

The ARC Chief Executive Officer is a high profile national appointment for a strategic and empowering leader to lead the next stage of the organisation's development. Working closely with the ARC Board, the CEO will drive the continued transformation of the agency in response to government policies, sector expectations and an evolving research landscape. The CEO will champion the significant impact of Australian publicly funded research and advocate for the key role and importance of the ARC in the Australian research ecosystem.

The ideal candidate will be a strategic thinker, with strong business acumen, able to harness diverse interests, with experience in delivering outcomes at scale. You will demonstrate broad senior executive leadership experience gained in a knowledge intensive setting where innovation, data and/or research drive impact and outcomes. You will have a proven track record of building collaborative partnerships with various stakeholders, and a deep understanding of navigating the nuances of Government, academia and industry including how to effectively operate as a senior public servant within the Australian Public Service. Essential to your application will be significant experience and professional credibility in undertaking or managing research, which will provide a foundation for effective engagement with all levels of Government, Universities, industry and international partners. Outstanding and persuasive communication and presentation skills, including ability to fulfil media and advocacy responsibilities are essential for the role. You will be an inclusive leader who innately drives a culture of high performance and achievements amongst their team.

Before applying, please obtain selection documentation from the Executive Intelligence Group vacancies page Ref. No. 944 . If, after reading the selection documentation, you require further information please contact Tricia Searson or Karina Duffey at Executive Intelligence Group on (02) 6232 2200.

Closing date: 23 September 2024

