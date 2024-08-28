The Enchantment Gala Ignited Inspiration And Collaboration Never Seen Before In The Hamptons

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TEAM KALYANI

Trees and Fairies

NFL Player Dale Moss and KALYANI Founder , Pavlos Sakoglou, Sylvia Channing and Angela Jean Stepan

Unveiling the groundbreaking KALYANI App, redefining community growth to benefit Conservation International.

- Angela Jean StepanBRIDGEHAMPTON, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it." – Robert SwanBridgehampton, New York, The Enchantment Gala held Saturday, August 24th was nothing short of spectacular at the breathtaking Channing Fields outdoor wellness space and pioneer in the Hamptons winery scene. Featuring a star-studded lineup that included NFL player and wellness influencer Dale Moss, Sylvia Channing, Delos Capital Founder & CEO Matthew Constantino, Kalyani Founder Pavlos Sakoglou (Kalyani), Angela Stepan founder & CEO of Sunbow , Visionary Curator & President of Global Healthcare Leaders Foundation, Richie Hosein, Sunbow Partner & Event Curator, Carolina Kohn and other notable guests.This extraordinary event not only celebrated creativity and innovation but also sparked a vibrant dialogue around conservation, community engagement, and the power of collaboration and asking the question "What is My Role in the Planet?”"Conservation International 's mission is driven by the belief that protecting nature is essential for a healthy planet and a sustainable future for all, and this is why we decided to curate an event that can continues to evolve the this conversation with our shared vision for collective well being," says Angela Jean Stepan"Our goal is to create community through Kalyani Experiences with our app, to share ideas, and create a melting pot of inspiration where individuals from various backgrounds come together to share their visions for a sustainable future,” says, Pavlos SakoglouHighlights from the Evening:Networking Opportunities: The event provided a unique platform for networking, bringing together thought leaders, influencers, and creatives. Attendees engaged in meaningful conversations, exchanging insights about the challenges facing our planet while exploring collaborative solutions. The connections made at the gala are poised to lead to significant initiatives in conservation and community development.Musical Performances: The evening was electrified by the captivating performances of Darrell Thorne, Mr. Sax Official, DJ DRĖĖEMY of BAE Collective and more. The crowd was captivated, dancing and celebrating in the powerful energy woven throughout. The art, music, and performances were meticulously crafted to build and enhance the overall sensory experience.Incredible Contributions:We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our notable attendees, whose generosity and creativity added to the magic of the evening:- Reem DRĖĖĖMY Abdou, DJ and founder of @collective, set the tone for the night with her incredible mixes.- Lina Liu, known as the "Umbrella Queen," brought her unique flair and impeccable balancing acts to the event.- Darell Thorne, Performance Artist, left the audience in awe with his dynamic expressions.- Art showcased the talents of various local artists including Scott Bluedorn, Paul Brooke, Cadence Hooks, Juliana P. Sheenan, Samuel Sutcliffe, Jasmine Chamberlain and Sammy Marsh turning the event into a gallery of creativity.- Roger Sichel of MaxxiArts along with George Schulman and Nabil West, contributed their artistic expertise, enriching the experience for all attendees.- Celebrity Chef Andrew Molen delighted our taste buds with a generous donation of 20 lbs of delicious cookies that sweetened the evening.- Ravi Lam, Founder of Thinkhat Venture Studio , shared invaluable insights on scaling businesses using AI in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, inspiring many in attendance.Jocelyn Campbell, a Global Healthcare Leader and founder of MyMori, is at the forefront of transforming the future of family, health and wealth using AI. Her pioneering innovations at the intersection of healthcare and technology can better protect and preserve what matters most for generations to come.As we move forward from this unforgettable evening, we encourage all attendees and supporters to stay connected and continue the conversations that began at the gala. Your thoughts, ideas, and contributions are crucial as we aim to amplify our impact on the environment and our community.Ways to ContributeIn the spirit of our collective impact ~ please download Kalyani from the App Store and make a donation.Get SocialWe invite you to share your experiences from the event! Use our hashtags #enchantmentgala and #kaylani app to join the conversation.Tag us @kaylani and @the_sunbow_experience to spread the word and inspire others to get involved.Join Our Online Community:Connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about making a difference. Again, download the app for announcements and our next experience.Together, let's continue this epic adventure and make a lasting impact on the planet and the Kalyani community. Our online community provides a space for collaboration on projects that excite you and align with your values. Your involvement is what fuels our collective mission's impact and we believe that together, we can create a vibrant, sustainable future for all.ABOUT USOur mission is to amplify environmental stewardship and mental health initiatives through conscious living inspiration.The Enchantment Gala was curated to inspire the senses, conversation, and collective well being through an experience of elevated performance art, live music, and more amidst the sculptures and exquisite landscape for a night to remember. By highlighting healing arts practitioners, local artists, and community connection we aim to usher in a new paradigm from the ground up. This gala is a fundraiser for Conservation International; Sponsored by Kalyani, in collaboration with Sunbow & many other influential health, wellness, and spiritual thought leaders.Non ProfitConservation International is dedicated to protecting the essential elements of life on Earth: the food we eat, the water we drink, and the air we breathe. Since 1987, the organization has combined innovative science, policy, and financial strategies to safeguard the planet's climate, ecosystems, and biodiversity, with a focus on preserving oceans and forests. Renowned for its scientific excellence, Conservation International champions the rights of Indigenous peoples and local communities. By partnering with governments and stakeholders, they drive an impactful change to protect the natural world for future generations.

