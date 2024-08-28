(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI- The global mobile value-added services (MVaS) market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.00 trillion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost

18.33% during the forecast period. Rapid increase in penetration

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

increasing popularity of ar in location-based games. However,

Mobile Value-Added Services (Mvas) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.33% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1008.1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.05 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 58% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., America Movil SAB de CV, Apple Inc., AT and T Inc., Call Up, Cisco Systems Inc., Comviva Technologies Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infosys Ltd., InMobi Pte. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Monty Mobile, MyRepublic Ltd, OnMobile Global Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., Telcovas Solutions and Services Pvt Ltd, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Vodafone Group Plc

Market Driver

The adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) in location-based games is on the rise. These games, which layer virtual content over real-world surroundings and objects, can be accessed via smartphones and wearables like smart glasses. The popularity of AR in location-based games is mainly due to their platform flexibility. Unlike Virtual Reality (VR) games requiring dedicated gear, AR is compatible with most mobile devices and headsets. Following Pokemon Go's success in 2016, location-based AR games have gained traction among developers. Google's 2018 Google Maps Platform opening facilitated better location-based gameplay. In 2020, IMAX Corporation partnered with Tribeca Enterprises LLC for immersive movie experiences. In 2021, XRSpace launched a VR platform with hand tracking, 5G connectivity, and a strong optical system. Key mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) providers, such as Alphabet and Apple, are expected to invest in this trend, fueling mobile games segment growth and the MVAS market during the forecast period.



The Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) market is witnessing significant growth with the increasing use of mobile phones and digitalization. MMS, mobile email, mobile money, location-based services, mobile advertising, mobile infotainment, and mobile commerce are trending MVA services. Technology advancements in mobile phones, smartphones, and mobile internet are driving this growth. Telecom sector players like OnMobile, Comverse, InMobi, and network operators are offering these services to enterprises and consumers. MVA services include mobile games, music, wallets, commerce, advertising, email and IM, mobile banking, ticketing, and coupons. Handset manufacturers and consulting firms are also joining the bandwagon. However, privacy concerns remain a challenge. Technology advancements are ensuring secure connections and consumer authentication. Government efforts are also supporting the growth of MVAS. ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) for mobile phones is increasing due to the adoption of MVA services. Mobile phones are no longer just communication devices but brandnew commodities. Mobile commerce, mobile applications, mobile web, and mobile applications are transforming the way we live and work. Despite the complex implementation, the benefits outweigh the challenges.

Market

Challenges



Mobile service providers face a significant challenge in generating revenue due to the decline in voice call tariffs and the rise of free voice and video calling services. To compensate, they plan to

monetize Over-The-Top (OTT) content, such as video and audio downloads. However, transitioning from a free to a subscription-based model may be difficult as customers have grown accustomed to free content. Retaining subscribers requires continuous improvement in content quality and innovative offerings. Vendors like Reliance Industries and AT&T are expected to adopt this model. While monetizing content is essential, it may hinder the growth of the global Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) market during the forecast period. Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing use of smartphones and mobile internet. Network operators and handset manufacturers are key players in this market, collaborating to offer innovative MVA services like mobile games, music, wallets, mobile commerce, advertising, email and IM, mobile banking, ticketing, coupons, and money transfer. However, complex implementation and ensuring secure connections pose challenges. Telecom operators and service providers must consult with enterprises and consumers to authenticate brandnew commodities and keep up with technology advancements. Government efforts to regulate the market and ensure consumer protection are crucial. Market participants engage in strategic activities to differentiate their offerings and meet the evolving needs of consumers. Verticals like mobile commerce and mobile banking are gaining popularity, contributing to the market's growth.

Segment Overview

This mobile value-added services (mvas) market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Mobile advertising

1.2 Mobile games

1.3 Mobile music and video streaming

1.4 Mobile money and m-commerce 1.5 Mobile publications



2.1 Large enterprises 2.2 Small and medium enterprises



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Mobile advertising-

The Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) market encompasses various segments, with mobile advertising being a significant revenue generator. This segment includes income from SMS and MMS ads, push messages, in-app advertising, and click-to-download or call advertisements. Major tech companies like Alphabet and Apple provide optimized mobile advertising platforms for smaller screens. Advertisements are customized based on consumer data such as browsing patterns, location, and shopping habits. In-app advertising, particularly in developed markets, led the mobile advertising segment in 2023. Video ads in OTT apps and social media platforms are increasingly popular due to mobile broadband penetration. Developing markets like Africa and South America primarily use SMS and MMS ads but will shift towards mobile internet-based advertising. The growth of mobile games, banking, and m-commerce may slightly decrease the mobile advertising segment's market share during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) market refers to non-voice and non-SMS services offered to mobile phone users. Services include Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), mobile email, mobile money, location-based services, mobile advertising, mobile infotainment, and more. Technology plays a crucial role in the MVAS market, with advancements in mobile phones, smartphones, and mobile internet enabling new services. MVAS contributes significantly to the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) for network operators. However, privacy concerns remain a challenge. Services like mobile commerce, mobile games, mobile music, mobile wallets, mobile banking, mobile ticketing, mobile coupons, and email and IM are transforming the way we communicate and conduct business. Complex implementation and competition from over-the-top (OTT) players pose challenges, but the future looks bright with the integration of technologies like Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in MVAS. Handset manufacturers and telecom sector players are investing heavily in this space to cater to the growing demand for mobile services. InMobi, OnMobile, and Comverse are some of the key players in the MVAS market.

Market Research Overview

The Mobile Value-Added Services (MVAS) market encompasses a range of offerings including MMS, mobile email, mobile money, location-based services, mobile advertising, mobile infotainment, and more. Technology advancements in mobile phones and smartphones, digitalization, and telecom sector growth have fueled the market's expansion. MVA services include mobile games, music, wallets, commerce, advertising, email and IM, mobile banking, ticketing, coupons, and money transfer. Network operators and handset manufacturers play crucial roles in the ecosystem, while consulting firms and enterprises participate in strategic activities. Market verticals include telecom, media, finance, retail, and entertainment. Technology advancements, secure connections, government efforts, consumer authentication, and privacy concerns are key trends shaping the MVAS landscape. Market participants include OnMobile, Comverse, InMobi, and others, who offer solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses. The ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) from MVAS is a significant revenue stream for telecom operators and service providers. The complex implementation of MVAS requires collaboration between various stakeholders, including technology providers and regulatory bodies. Mobile commerce, mobile applications, and the mobile web are driving the growth of the MVAS market, offering brand-new commodities to consumers.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Mobile Advertising



Mobile Games



Mobile Music And Video Streaming



Mobile Money And M-commerce

Mobile Publications

End-user



Large Enterprises

Small And Medium Enterprises

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

