Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Barred From Leaving France As He's Charged In Probe Into Organised Crime

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Telegram messaging app CEO Pavel Durov has been banned by France from leaving the country as the Feench authorities charged him in an investigation linked to“organised crime” on his messaging app. Pavel Durov was arrested on Saturday, August 24, at Le Bourget airport outside Paris as part of the investigation into“organised crime” and released earlier Wednesday, August 28, after four days of questioning.

