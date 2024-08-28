عربي


Stranger Things To Dark: 5 Sci-Fi Web-Series Streaming On OTT

8/28/2024 8:28:41 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Science fiction web series transport viewers to futuristic worlds filled with advanced technology, alien encounters, and mind-bending concepts. Streaming on various OTT platforms, these shows offer immersive experiences, blending action, drama, and speculative ideas that challenge our understanding of reality

Stanger Things

Stranger Things" merges 80s nostalgia with supernatural sci-fi, following a group of kids uncovering secret government experiments and parallel dimensions. Streaming on Netflix

The Expanse

Set in a colonized solar system, "The Expanse" explores interplanetary tensions and mysteries involving a dangerous alien technology. Streaming on Prime Video

Black Mirror

"Black Mirror" is an anthology series that examines the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Streaming on Netflix


Dark" is a German sci-fi thriller that navigates time travel and its consequences on a small town. With intricate timelines and interconnected characters. Streaming on Netflix

Altered Carbon

Set in a future where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, "Altered Carbon" explores identity, immortality, and societal inequality. Streaming on Netflix

