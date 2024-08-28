Stranger Things To Dark: 5 Sci-Fi Web-Series Streaming On OTT
8/28/2024 8:28:41 AM
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Science fiction web series transport viewers to futuristic worlds filled with advanced technology, alien encounters, and mind-bending concepts. Streaming on various OTT platforms, these shows offer immersive experiences, blending action, drama, and speculative ideas that challenge our understanding of reality
Stranger Things to Dark: 5 Sci-fi web-series you MUST watch on OTT
Stranger Things" merges 80s nostalgia with supernatural sci-fi, following a group of kids uncovering secret government experiments and parallel dimensions. Streaming on Netflix
Set in a colonized solar system, "The Expanse" explores interplanetary tensions and mysteries involving a dangerous alien technology. Streaming on Prime Video
"Black Mirror" is an anthology series that examines the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Streaming on Netflix
Dark" is a German sci-fi thriller that navigates time travel and its consequences on a small town. With intricate timelines and interconnected characters. Streaming on Netflix
Set in a future where consciousness can be transferred between bodies, "Altered Carbon" explores identity, immortality, and societal inequality. Streaming on Netflix
