(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, stressed that Emirati women are indispensable partners in driving the UAE's journey towards development and prosperity, owing to the boundless support from our wise leadership, which has spared no effort to empower women and boost their roles across various sectors.



In his statement on Emirati Women’s Day, Al Hussaini said: “Emirati women have distinguished themselves with their exceptional competence and their capacity to achieve remarkable accomplishments that have contributed significantly to shaping the future of our nation. This excellence is a testament to the vision of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, whose limitless support has been instrumental in developing the capabilities of Emirati women and highlighting their vital roles in society."



His Excellency added, "We’re truly proud of the outstanding achievements Emirati women have made across all sectors. Their success speaks volumes about our leadership’s faith in their determination, ambition, and ability to excel and make remarkable contributions to our nation. Our wise leaders are committed to boosting their visibility on the global stage, shaping supportive laws and policies, and nurturing an environment that sparks creativity and innovation."



Al Hussaini went on to commend Emirati women for their vital role in driving the financial sector forward, noting their ability to propel its success and progress. He emphasised that they have set inspiring success stories across various workplaces, overcoming challenges, and creating new growth opportunities, leading to significant achievements and securing the country’s position as a leader in the global financial arena.





