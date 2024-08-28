Jordan's Pharmaceutical Sector: Key To Economic Growth, Drug Security

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 28 (Petra) -- Representative for the and medical supplies sectors at the Jordan Chamber of (JCI), Fadi Atrash, highlighted the ongoing evolution and expansion of Jordan's human pharmaceutical industry. He emphasized that this sector is a critical driver of economic growth and job creation in the Kingdom.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Atrash noted that the Jordanian human pharmaceutical industry benefits from the support and attention of King Abdullah II and relevant authorities. This backing underscores the industry's role in bolstering the national economy and its potential within the country's economic modernization vision for the coming years.Atrash commended the Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) for its significant contributions to the development of pharmaceutical products in Jordan. He praised the JFDA's continuous efforts in adopting modern systems and regulations, which have advanced the industry to new heights.He also acknowledged the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply's role in supporting and stimulating the sector, emphasizing the importance of the effective collaboration between the Chamber and the Ministry. This partnership has been instrumental in overcoming challenges faced by the industry.Atrash reported that the human medicine sector accounts for 85 percent of the total therapeutic industries and medical supplies sector in Jordan, encompassing 27 facilities with a registered capital of JD280 million. The sector employs 8,000 workers and has a production capacity of JD1.5 billion.Exports of human medicine from Jordan have seen rapid growth, reaching JD616 million last year, representing a 19 percent increase. These exports span 73 international markets, with key destinations including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, and Yemen.He outlined that drug security in Jordan relies on several factors, including high consumer confidence in product quality, support from the JFDA, streamlined procedures, and the development of new drugs, which have collectively enhanced health outcomes in the Kingdom.Atrash emphasized that integrating the pharmaceutical sector into the Economic Modernization Vision vision underscores its significance as a vital component of the national economy. The goal is to elevate Jordan to a regional hub for pharmaceutical products and expand into new markets, thereby supporting the Kingdom's and the region's objectives in drug security and fostering innovation.As the CEO and Board Member of the Amman Pharmaceutical Industries, Atrash noted that the Economic Modernization Vision aims to increase pharmaceutical exports to JOD 2.96 billion, grow the workforce to 16,000, and boost the sector's GDP contribution to JOD 2.4 billion by 2033.He also highlighted the forthcoming project to support the pharmaceutical industry, backed by the International Finance Corporation - World Bank Group and funded by the Government of the Netherlands. This initiative is expected to enhance the sector's capabilities and global presence, accelerating Jordan's transformation into a regional center for this strategic industry.