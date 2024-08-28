21 Artists Capture Wonders Of Space At Katara Exhibition

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula

Doha: The Katara Cultural Village Foundation, in partnership with the International MAPS Foundation, is currently hosting the third edition of the Cosmic Canvas-Space Art Exhibition, featuring the works of 21 artists.

The exhibition, running until September 20, 2024, at the Al Thuraya Planetarium, beautifully blends art and science to deepen visitors' appreciation of the universe.

“This third edition is part of the Katara Space and Science Programme 2024,” said Rashmi Agarwal, Founder and President of the International MAPS Foundation.“It showcases a remarkable collaboration of 19 talented artists from Qatar, along with one each from the United States and Russia. Each artist has brought their unique creativity and perspective to capture the beauty of our cosmos, with many pieces inspired by the James Webb Telescope programme,” she told The Peninsula.

The exhibition also features original prints from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) that highlight the wonders of the cosmos, as well as holographic art by multimedia artist Mariam Hashemi Brian, offering fresh perspectives on space exploration.



Artist Muznah Hasnat's 'Deep Space Exploration' oil painting (left) and astrophotographer Ajith Everester's Trifid Nebula photograph.

Talking to The Peninsula, Doha-based artist Muznah Hasnat shared her contribution:“My 100 cm x 75 cm oil painting illustrates how the James Webb Telescope operates in space, showcasing the beauty of galaxies. It provides a clear visual representation of this advanced technology, making it ideal for educational purposes.”

Among the diverse works on display is a stunning photograph of the Trifid Nebula by Doha-based astrophotographer Ajith Everester.“The total exposure time for this photograph is 15 hours, with data collected from the Al Wukair area,” he told The Peninsula.

The 21 participating artists are Maryam Almaadhadi, Manoj Kumar, Ajith Everester, Tessema Asrate, Noof Almerekhi, Aparna Mangalath Vijayakumar, Bharti Jha Choudhary, Fadi Youssef Abou Daher, Preeti Gupta, Haya Abdallah, Helene Samir AlHadi, Ilaria Patteri, Jaya Singh, Ligha Richard, Muznah Hasnat, Neethu Francis, Raheena Chembatteriyil, Pooja Nitin Goud, Ujwala Mangesh Butle, Tommy Montanez, and Saleema Payyanil Karalakath.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Katara management and all the esteemed speakers who dedicated their time and effort for the programme. I thank all the participating artists who come together to form a mesmerizing display that not only celebrates the wonders of the universe but also highlights the power of artistic collaboration in bringing such an ambitious project to life,” said Agarwal.

The Cosmic Canvas-Space Art Exhibition is open daily from 10 am to 10 pm at the Al Thuraya Planetarium, Katara Building 41.