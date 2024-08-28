Nine Palestinians Martyred In Israeli Large-Scale Military Operation In Northern West Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Occupied Jerusalem: Nine Palestinians were martyred and 11 others were by gunfire in the large-scale military operation launched by the Israeli forces in the northern West Bank, especially in the governorates of Jenin, Tubas and Tulkarm, amid a siege on hospitals and systematic destruction of infrastructure.

Three young Palestinians were martyred early this morning when an Israeli drone targeted their vehicle near the village of Misilya, southeast of Jenin.

The development is part of a wide-scale military offensive launched by the Israeli occupation authorities in several areas of the occupied West Bank, including the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, Tubas and their refugee camps.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation forces launched a major offensive in the city of Tulkarm in the occupied West Bank last night, besieging hospitals and blocking movement of Palestinians into and out of the city.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), military vehicles stationed themselves around Al-Israa Specialized Hospital in the western neighborhood and the Shahid Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital.

The forces imposed a blockade that hindered ambulance movements.

A drone strike further targeted a location in Al-Manshiya neighborhood of the Nur Shams camp, resulting in injuries to civilians.

The Israeli occupation has escalated its attacks against various cities and towns in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem in conjunction with its ongoing brutal aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, 2023.