Jordan Launches Initiative To Support Amputees In Gaza

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Aug 27 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan launched an initiative, to support amputees in Gaza, in response to an unprecedented increase in limb injuries, resulting from the ongoing conflict.

The initiative, which comes under the direction of King Abdullah II, offers advanced that enables the fitting of functional prosthetic limbs for amputees within one hour.

The personnel at Jordan's National Centre for Amputee Rehabilitation, part of King Hussein Medical Centre, have received training in the new and successfully fitted a young boy from Gaza, who underwent a triple amputation, with prosthetic limbs, allowing him to walk with a walker in just one day.

Furthermore, two Mobile Amputee Support Units, equipped with all necessary tools, will be deployed to the Jordanian military field hospitals in Gaza, where they will start fitting amputees with prosthetic limbs.

Mustafa Al-Hayari, director of military media in the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army, said that, the initiative aims to provide thousands of prosthetic limbs for individuals, who have suffered limb loss.– NNN-PETRA

