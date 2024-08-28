Virat Kohli Congratulates Jay Shah For Being Elected As New ICC Chairman

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Talismanic India batter Virat Kohli has congratulated Jay Shah for his election as the new Chairman of the International Council (ICC). On Tuesday, Shah, currently the BCCI Secretary, was elected unopposed as the new ICC chairman and replaces Greg Barclay in the role.

He will begin his three-year term as the youngest-ever ICC Chairman on December 1. Shah is the fifth Indian to be at the top post in the ICC after Jagmohan Dalmiya, Sharad Pawar, N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar.“Many congratulations @JayShah on being elected as the ICC chairman. Wishing you great success ahead,” wrote Kohli in a congratulatory post on 'X'.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who served as BCCI President from 2019 to 2022, also congratulated Shah via 'X'.“Congratulations to Jay Shah @JayShah on his new role as ICC chair.. wish him a great journey ahead ..”

Mithali Raj, the former India women's captain, wrote on 'X',“Congratulations, @JayShah sir, on being elected as the youngest ICC Chairman. Your vision for cricket's global expansion and focus on making the sport more inclusive will undoubtedly elevate the game to new heights. Looking forward to seeing your influence shape the future of world cricket!”

Shah began his cricket administration career in Gujarat in 2009 and rose through the ranks to be the BCCI secretary since October 2019, a post he will leave to take up ICC Chairmanship. He will also let go of being the head of ICC's Finance & Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee. Shah also served as the Asian Cricket Council President from 2021 to 2024.

India's fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah said on 'X',“Congratulations @JayShah bhai! Your passion for the game will ensure it's taken to the next level. Wishing you lots of luck!”

India men's wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan wrote on 'X',“Congratulations @JayShah bhai on being elected the youngest ever ICC Chairman! Your incredible vision and leadership skills will take cricket to new global heights. Wishing you all the best!”

India's off-spin all-rounder Washington Sundar commented on 'X',“Many congratulations @JayShah sir. I'm sure with your vision you will take cricket to new heights and newer geographies.”