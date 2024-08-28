MUDA Case: Police Complaint Filed Against CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Over 'Document Fabrication'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Aug 28 (IANS) A complaint was filed on Wednesday against Chief Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi and his close associate M. Laxman, who is the spokesperson of the Congress, in connection with the "fabrication" of a crucial document related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The development assumes significance as the Karnataka High Court is scheduled to take up CM Siddaramaiah's writ petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's prosecution order against him on Thursday.

The complaint was filed by Snehamayi Krishna, who is one of the three petitioners against CM Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case, at the Laxmipuram police station in Mysuru.

"To conceal the fact that CM's wife wrote a letter demanding the allotment of land in the upscale Vijayanagara layout, and to create an impression that she had requested allotment in Devanuru Third Stage or another area, a document was fabricated after destroying the original document, which served as the basis for my complaint," Krishna said.

He alleged that Parvathi and Laxman conspired to create the new document.

"The application submitted by Parvathi on June 23, 2014, demanding land allotment, was destroyed, and a new one was recently included in the MUDA file. Following this, a video was made and circulated," Krishna said.

Denying the fabrication claim, CM Siddaramaiah shared a video on social media platform X on Monday, saying, "This video clearly shows what is written under the white ink. Remove the lens of hatred and look at it with clear eyes. My wife requested alternative land in the layout developed by MUDA in Devanur 3rd Stage or another parallel layout developed by the authority after MUDA acquired the land."

"In the application submitted by my wife seeking alternative land for the property that MUDA illegally acquired from our family, only four or five words were covered with white ink, and yet BJP and JD-S leaders are acting as if it's a grave crime," the Chief Minister said.

However, Krishna also pointed out nine major differences between the document shown in the video released by CM Siddaramaiah and the one in his possession.

"There is a difference between Parvathi's signatures in the document shown in the video and the one with me," Krishna said.