KBF Signs Strategic Partnership With Global Tech Firm Zoho

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Kerala Business Forum, popularly known as KBF signed a Strategic Partnership with Zoho, a Global Company for extending special offers for the members of KBF that is aimed to accelerate the digital transformation to them through Zoho wallet credits worth QR3,600.00 for each member, that will give access to Zoho's comprehensive suite of cloud based business applications

The members of KBF can also enjoy a first time free access to a wide range of Zoho's innovative business solutions such as Zoho CRM, Zoho People (HRMS), Zoho (VAT-compliant accounting software), Zoho Workplace (enterprise collaboration), and more the company is empowering entrepreneurs to streamline operations, enhance customer engagement, and make data-driven decisions.

This strategic alliance aligns with Zoho's mission to democratize enterprise technology, making it accessible and affordable for businesses of all sizes

Zoho has a proven track record of partnering with public and private organizations across the region, including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan and Lebanon to democratize enterprise technology and facilitate migration to the cloud.

This collaboration with Kerala Business Forum reinforces Zoho's commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to succeed

The KBF being a vibrant community of entrepreneurs of Kerala-origin, remain to keep our members informed and trained on the latest technology to navigate the changing business world, said Aji Kuriakose, President of Kerala Business Forum

"The key for every successful business unit is to have a well-structured and process-driven business system along with the power of automation."

"Our partnership with Zoho aims to explore opportunities by providing training and preferred commercial terms, enabling our interested members to effectively use Zoho's products to scale up their businesses, Aji Kuriakose added

We are thrilled to partner with Kerala Business Forum to support the thriving business community in Qatar, said Prem Anand Velumani, Strategic Growth Middle East and Africa (MEA), Zoho Corp and we believe that Zoho's cloud solutions can provide the members of KBF with the tools they need to scale their businesses and achieve their goals

The signing ceremony took place at the KBF Office and was attended by KBF President Aji Kuriakose, IBPC Vice President Ashraf K P, KBF Advisory Board Member Narayanan V S along with KBF MC & Excom members and representatives from Zoha Middle East