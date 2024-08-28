Qatar Gear Up For UAE Test As Tickets Go On Sale
8/28/2024 3:02:41 AM
The Peninsula
Doha: Qatar continued their preparation ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the United Arab Emirates as Qatar football Association (QFA) launched tickets sales for the next week's clash yesterday.
Coach Marquez Lopez's 26-player squad is busy training at the Khalifa International Stadium as they will host the UAE in their opening game in the third round of Asian Qualifiers at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on September 5. The same squad will travel to Vientiane in Laos to meet North Korea five days later.
Coach Marquez Lopez supervises the session.
The two-time Asian champions are targeting a top two finish in the group that also includes Asian giants Iran besides Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan to confirm their World Cup spot.
Lopez's squad is a mix of young and experienced players with seasoned Almoez Ali and Akram Afif spearheading the attack. Qatar advanced to the 18-team third round having topped their group after an unbeaten run.
Meanwhile, QFA yesterday said the tickets are up for grabs for QR30 and QR10 at its website.
