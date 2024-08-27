Drilling Tools International Corp. To Participate In The 2024 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tools International Corp., (NASDAQ: DTI ) ("DTI" or the "Company"), a global oilfield services company that designs, engineers, manufactures and provides a differentiated, rental-focused offering of tools for use in onshore and offshore drilling operations, as well as other cutting-edge solutions across the well life cycle, today announced that it will conduct investor meetings in New York City during the 2024 Barclays CEO Energy-Power to be held September 3rd through September 5th.

In conjunction with hosting one-on-one meetings with current and prospective investors, DTI's investor presentation will be accessible by visiting the Company's website at .



For more information, please email [email protected] .

About Drilling Tools International Corp.

DTI is a Houston, Texas based leading oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. With roots dating back to 1984, DTI now operates from 16 service and support centers across North America and maintains 10 international service and support centers across the EMEA and APAC regions. To learn more about DTI, please visit: .

Contact:

DTI Investor Relations

Ken Dennard / Rick Black

[email protected]



SOURCE Drilling Tools International Corp.