Senior IPS Officer B Srinivasan Appointed As Director General Of NSG

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Tuesday approved the appointment of Senior IPS officer B Srinivasan as the Director General of the National Security Guard (NSG).

Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Service (IPS) officer of Bihar cadre.

Srinivasan will hold charge as Director General, NSG, from the date of joining the post and up to August 31, 2027 i.e., the date of his superannuation, said a Personnel order.

DoPT notification on Srinivasan's appointment.

Earlier this month, the ACC cut-short the tenure of Nalin Prabhat who was serving as the NGS-DG, and appointed him as Special Director General of the Jammu and Kashmir Police with immediate effect. Prabhat will assume the role of the force's chief following the retirement of R R Swain on September 30.

Prabhat has a distinguished career marked by multiple accolades, including three Police Gallantry Medals and the Parakram Padak.

At 55 years old, Prabhat has an extensive background in counter-insurgency operations, having previously led the Greyhounds, a highly specialised anti-Naxal unit, in Andhra Pradesh.

CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh was given the "additional" charge of the National Security Guard (NSG) following the appointment Nalin Prabhat as J&K Police DGP designate.

Over the last few weeks, ACC has cleared a series of high-profile bureaucratic appointments in various ministries. While Govind Mohan will succeed Ajay Kumar Bhalla as new Union Home Secretary, Finance Secretary T V Somanathan was named as the new Cabinet Secretary.

Meanwhile, National Security Guards (NSG) will soon be creating its units in Ayodhya, Pathankot and Kerala.

"The units in Ayodhya, Pathankot and Kerala will be operational by this year. It will help local police and other CAPF units in capacity building and lessen the response time for NSG in case of any adverse situation," reported ANI quoting an officer.

The unit in Ayodhya will get operational in the next couple of months and the other two by the end of this year.