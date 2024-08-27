Inhabitants Of Earth Will Be Able To See Parade Of Six Planets
Date
8/27/2024 3:12:31 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
Six planets and a satellite of the Earth form a conditional
parade of planets on the morning of August 28, lined up on one side
of the Sun in a sector of about 160 degrees,
Azernews reports.
Some of them will be visible the day before, so it is better to
conduct surveillance from 21:00 Baku time on August 27.
All the planets, except Venus, will be located in the firmament
of the Earth on one side of the Sun and will be visible at the same
time. Mercury, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus will appear in the eastern
part of the sky, while Neptune and Saturn will appear in the
southwest.
"In clear weather, all the planets except Neptune and Uranus can
be observed with the naked eye. However, Mercury will be quite
difficult to find - its visibility is less than an hour, it is
located very low on the horizon and is lost in bright sunlight. To
see Neptune and Uranus, you will need a telescope or powerful
binoculars," the Moscow Planetarium noted.
The planets will be in a sector of about 160 degrees - too large to
confidently call the phenomenon a parade of planets, but allowing
it to be attributed to conventional parades.
