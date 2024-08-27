United Labels reports on the first half of the year and expects a further increase in sales and earnings for the full year 2024

EQS-News: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561), one of Europe's leading brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, generated consolidated sales of EUR 10.2 million in the first six months of the 2024 year (previous year: EUR 13.3 million). The decline in sales is due to order postponements beyond the reporting date of 30 June 2024. Despite the lower sales, a significantly higher gross profit margin led to an increase in consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of EUR 1.2 million (previous year: EUR 1.1 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also rose to EUR 1.1 million (previous year: EUR 1.0 million), while consolidated net profit for the first half of 2024 remained unchanged at EUR 0.6 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million), which corresponds to a return on sales of 5.9% (previous year: 4.5%). Sales in the high-margin e-commerce business, which is still being built up, developed very favourably. In the first six months of 2024, revenue increased by 93% to EUR 1.2 million, with the strongest quarter in terms of revenue being by far the fourth quarter with the Christmas business. 'I am very satisfied with our performance in the first half of 2024. As our customer campaigns are planned for the longer term, I am optimistic that the second half of the year will go very well,' explains Peter Boder, CEO of United Labels AG. Despite the postponement of orders, the company continues to expect growth in sales and earnings in 2024 as a whole. The order backlog increased by 17% to EUR 12.2 million as at 30 June 2024 (previous year: EUR 10.4 million). In the previous financial year 2023, United Labels generated sales of EUR 24.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.3 million.

About United Labels: United Labels AG is a listed medium-sized family business and is listed in the Prime Standard. With over 40 licence agreements, United Labels develops, produces and distributes clothing, home textiles and gift items with brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy and Harry Potter. As one of the leading German brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, the independent company's partners include major global media and entertainment companies as well as well-known retail partners from the chain store, specialist retail, discounter and online retail sectors. Contact: UNITED LABELS AG, Gildenstraße 6, 48157 Münster, phone: +49 (0) 251-3221-0,

