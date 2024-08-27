New SME & Artist Collaboration Guide Launched By Better Factory Project To Transform European Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Work by Artist Gareth Neal and SME The New Raw - Photo by James Champion

BARCELONA, ESPAñA, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- .Better Factory, an EU-funded project, has launched this new guide as its main output.It brings together the insights of 16 collaborative experiments between trios of SMEs, artists and providers, run over 4 years.These 48 EU companies were mentored to collectively run 35 experiments, producing 12 digital tools, an IoT and multiple artistic outputs.The 'Creativity Meets Industry' guide covers topics such as how to frame an industrial challenge, matchmake a team, run iteration cycles, among othersBetter Factory , an EU-funded project, is pleased to announce the release of its new downloadable guide: "Creativity Meets Industry: A Practical Guide to Transformative Partnerships." As a culmination of the last four years of this project, this is the ultimate guide to transforming industrial challenges thanks to art-driven collaborations, designed especially for manufacturing SMEs, artists, technology providers and intermediaries.Connecting the Better Factory project to the guideThe "Creativity Meets Industry" guide is built on the experiences and insights gained from the Better Factory project. Over four years, the project brought together 48 SMEs, artists, and technology providers across Europe to collaborate on 16 collaborative experiments. Together they explored how artistic creativity can be integrated into industrial processes to foster innovation and develop new products and business models.This guide serves as a practical resource for SMEs and artists who wish to replicate the successful collaborations facilitated by Better Factory. It offers step-by-step guidance on how to form and manage these partnerships, with a focus on solving industrial challenges in innovative ways.What's inside "Creativity Meets Industry"The guide provides structured advice on several key areas, including:.Framing industrial challenges: Instructions on identifying and defining challenges within the industry..Matchmaking: Guidance on connecting with artistic partners who can contribute to solving these challenges..Team formation: Strategies for building effective, interdisciplinary teams that include technical, artistic, and business mentors..Iteration cycles: A methodology for art-driven experimentation that supports iterative development..Business modelling and innovation: Tips for developing sustainable business models and exploring new market opportunities.About Better FactoryThe Better Factory project was funded by the European Union to help manufacturing SMEs become more competitive through innovation. By facilitating collaborations between SMEs, artists, and technology providers, Better Factory has developed new approaches to product development and industrial processes. The project tested 35 experiment results, producing 12 digital tools and an IoT platform. These outcomes demonstrate the potential of art-driven innovation in the industrial sector, and the guide aims to share these learnings with a broader audience.Get the guideTo learn more about how art-driven collaboration can help address industrial challenges, download "Creativity Meets Industry: A Practical Guide to Transformative Partnerships".Media Info:Contact: ...*Image caption: Artist Gareth Neal and SME The New Raw used thrice-recycled plastic and a new 3D-printing method to print in loops rather than layers. Photo by James Champion.**This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement 951813.

