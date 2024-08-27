Number of 5-star hotel rooms in Hanoi, Vietnam increases by 3 percent

(MENAFN) In the second quarter of 2024, the number of five-star hotel rooms in Hanoi, Vietnam, increased by 3 percent compared to the previous quarter. This growth reflects a trend where several four-star hotels have undergone upgrades to enhance their status and offerings. According to a recent report by property consultancy Savills, the total number of hotel rooms in the capital now exceeds 11,000, spread across 67 different projects. This expansion underscores a significant shift in the hospitality sector, driven by efforts to meet rising standards and customer expectations.



During the same period, Hanoi's hotel sector saw an improvement in occupancy rates, which averaged 67 percent. This figure represents a 2 percentage point increase from the first quarter and a 3 percentage point rise from the same period last year. This upward trend in occupancy rates indicates a recovering and increasingly competitive market, bolstered by the city's vibrant tourism industry and growing demand for high-quality accommodations.



Mauro Gasparotti, the director of Savills Hotels, highlighted that the rebound in tourism has led hotel and condotel businesses to seize the opportunity to rebrand and develop new projects. This strategic response aims to enhance their market presence and competitiveness. By investing in upgrades and new developments, these businesses are positioning themselves to better cater to the evolving preferences of travelers and capitalize on the growing influx of tourists.



The overall market dynamics in Hanoi reflect a broader trend of improvement and adaptation within the hospitality industry. As hotels and condotels continue to evolve, they are not only contributing to the city's economic growth but also setting new standards for luxury and service in the region. The strategic investments and upgrades seen in Hanoi’s hospitality sector are expected to further boost its appeal and attract a diverse range of international visitors.

